RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In commemoration of the day the Declaration of Independence was signed more than 200 years ago, for one day only, Sheetz announced it will be lowering gas prices to $1.776 – cleaving gas prices back nearly half the national average.

The limited-time Sheetz promotion will begin just after midnight, at 12:01 a.m. on July 4. The deal will last the duration of the day — or until the gas runs out.

As of July 3, AAA reported Virginia’s average gas price to be $3.307, with the national average at $3.535. The highest Virginia gas price was reported in Fairfax at $3.585, and the lowest found in the state was reported at $2.967.

While still higher than the average person would like to pay, the average Virginia gas price does appear to be slowly decreasing:

Average on July 3, 2023: $3.307

Week ago average: $3.325

Month ago average: $3.324

Year ago average: $4.615

The discounted price will apply to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations across Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Diesel and Ethanol Free (E0) are not included in the price drop.

If you pull up to the store to find the wrong price on the billboard, a spokesperson for Sheetz says not to fret.

“The gas will be $1.776/gallon,” the spokesperson confirmed. “It’s shown as $1.779/gallon in the gas price display photos because Sheetz is unable to change the last digit (9) on its display signs.”

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

Find a Sheetz nearest you online here.