RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sheetz has announced the chain is celebrating Thanksgiving week by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 per gallon.

The discounted gas will be offered at all Sheetz locations carrying this fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The promotion will last until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

“Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs,” Sheetz said in a release. “Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.”

The best way to know which type of gas to use in a car is to check your car’s owner’s manual to see what octane rating the manufacturer recommends using.

Local Sheetz stores carrying Unleaded 88

2911 Hathaway Road, Richmond, 23225

12163 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 23112

13591 Genito Road, Midlothian, 23112

8711 Quioccasin Road, Henrico, 23229

7035 W Broad Street, Richmond, 23294

550 South Airport Drive, Henrico, 23231

7419 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, 23116

231 East Hundred Road, Chester, 23836

1900 Colonial Crossings Drive, Prince George, 23875

4201 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, 23139

Check to see if your local Sheetz offers Unleaded 88 by tapping here.