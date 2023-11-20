RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sheetz has announced the chain is celebrating Thanksgiving week by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 gas prices to $1.99 per gallon.
The discounted gas will be offered at all Sheetz locations carrying this fuel grade in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
The promotion will last until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27.
“Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs,” Sheetz said in a release. “Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.”
The best way to know which type of gas to use in a car is to check your car’s owner’s manual to see what octane rating the manufacturer recommends using.
Local Sheetz stores carrying Unleaded 88
- 2911 Hathaway Road, Richmond, 23225
- 12163 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, 23112
- 13591 Genito Road, Midlothian, 23112
- 8711 Quioccasin Road, Henrico, 23229
- 7035 W Broad Street, Richmond, 23294
- 550 South Airport Drive, Henrico, 23231
- 7419 Pole Green Road, Mechanicsville, 23116
- 231 East Hundred Road, Chester, 23836
- 1900 Colonial Crossings Drive, Prince George, 23875
- 4201 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, 23139
Check to see if your local Sheetz offers Unleaded 88 by tapping here.