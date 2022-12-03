LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — The Shenandoah National Park is calling on artists of all disciplines to apply for its 2023 Artist-in-Residence program.

The Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence program sets aside time for artists to explore the natural and cultural resources of the park’s landscape and offers them the chance to share their work though educational programs, according to a release from the park.

Made possible through a donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust, a single session of the program provides the selected artist with a furnished lodging while they pursue their artistic discipline for three weeks. In turn, the artist will be required to present two public programs during their residency and contribute an original piece of work reflecting their experience, the park’s release read.

Numerous National Park Service sites throughout the country have hosted Artist-in-Residence programs to encourage visitors to explore the sites as well as raise awareness to develop stewardship of public lands.

The deadline to apply for the Artist-in-Residence program at Shenandoah National Park is Feb. 14, 2023. More information is available through the park’s website.