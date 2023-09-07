LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — A high fire danger warning has been issued for Shenandoah National Park due to high temperatures and dry conditions.

According to officials, these conditions can cause grasses and leaf litter to ignite quickly. Unattended campfires are particularly dangerous at the moment as brush fires can spread quickly and easily get out of control.

Visitors at the park are encouraged to practice extreme caution.

“Being aware of the obvious like cigarettes and campfires is certainly something we want everyone to do, but it’s also important to pay attention to other less obvious hazards,” said Shenandoah Fire Technician Joe Jarrells.

The dry conditions can mean that heat or sparks from vehicle exhausts can ignite grasses in the area. Officials are asking visitors to avoid parking on the grass along Skyline Drive and to instead park on asphalt or gravel.

(Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)

All fires — with the exception of park-built fire grates in picnic areas and campgrounds — are prohibited. Campfires are not yet banned, however, park officials urge all visitors to douse them completely and stir to spread the coals. The coals should not be left unless they have cooled completely.

Shenandoah National Park received less than two inches of rain in July and August. This year so far, the park has had a total of 25.94 inches of rain, far from the yearly average of 56.54.

Anyone who sees smoke or fire in the park is encouraged to contact the National Park Service emergency phone line at 800-732-0911.