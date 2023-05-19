PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park recently celebrated a historic donation of nearly 1,000 acres of land that occurred in 2022.

The park hosted a dedication ceremony on Thursday, May 18, recognizing the 2022 land donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

Photos of land on Tanners Ridge acquired by the Shenandoah National Park Trust. These were taken in the fall of 2021. Of note, there were a number of large, healthy hemlocks near the creek (Naked Creek), and also a waterfall.

“We are honored to be entrusted with the protection of these lands for the American people,” said Pat Kenney, superintendent of Shenandoah National Park. “We appreciate the willing sellers for their recognition of the importance of protecting these lands for future generations.”

The donated acres include the headwaters of Naked Creek in the Tanners Ridge area of Page County. All acquired land is now protected as public lands of the national park.