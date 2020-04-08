Shenandoah National Park closed until further notice after health district’s recommendation

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park has been closed until further notice following a recommendation from the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District. The National Park Service announced the full closure Wednesday after receiving a letter from the district.

Shenandoah extends along Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains for over 75 miles and includes the Skyline Drive and Appalachian Trail.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority,” a release from the National Park Service said Wednesday. “The NPS is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Two nearby state highways, 211 and 33, will still remain accessible to pass-through, according to the NPS. For the latest updates on the park, check out NPS’ alert website.

