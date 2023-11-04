MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two trails in Shenandoah National Park have closed as firefighters continue to fight the fire that began in the Quaker Run area.

The fire began on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and has affected approximately 1500 acres, with about 184 acres within the park boundary, according to the National Park Service.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said the entire length of the Graves Mill Trail — from the intersection of the Staunton River Trail to the Rapidan Fire Road — and the entire length of the Wilhite Wagon Trail will remain closed until further notice.

In the afternoon on Friday, Nov. 3, the fire approached a powerline near the eastern boundary of the park. Power was turned off to ensure safety of firefighters in the area.

The line that had to be de-energized supplies the Big Meadows area, causing facilities to use generators. There are some impacts to services, but the visitor center and Big Meadows Wayside remain open, with limited services at the Lodge.

Anyone can contact Delaware North for additional information at 877-847-1919.

The fire continues to grow, but remains within the containment fire lines, according to the National Park Service on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Smoke from the fire is affecting the central portion of Shenandoah National Park and surrounding communities. The National Park Service advised visitors to check local smoke conditions and take necessary precautions.

Updated information about the fire can be found on Shenandoah National Park’s website and the Department of Forestry’s social media pages.