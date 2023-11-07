LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park issued a complete fire ban effective Tuesday in response to attempts to suppress a large wildfire in the park’s eastern boundary.

Due to exceptionally dry conditions, the Park imposed a fire ban effective Nov. 7 at 8 a.m. in response to the wildfire that, as of Nov. 5, had burned more than 2,400 acres in the Quaker Run area.

The ban prohibits the building, attending, maintaining, and using of an open fire within the boundaries of the park — now extending to open fires in picnic areas, campgrounds and other areas where fires were usually allowed.

The use of camp stoves and backpacking stoves will be allowed. Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the park except for paved or gravel parking areas and inside vehicles.

Firefighters push to stop the spread of a massive wildfire in Quaker Run, Madison County. As of Nov. 5, the fire had burned approximately 2,480 acres. (Photo: Virginia Department of Forestry)

The ban will remain in effect until conditions improve, with significant rain or snow happening over time to decrease the fire hazard.

Shenandoah National Park, Skyline Drive and other services will remain open as scheduled. For more information visit the Shenandoah National Park’s website here.