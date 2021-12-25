Shenandoah National Park is looking for a resident artist

A view of the Blue Ridge mountains seen from Skyline Drive early November 23, 2013 in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. (Photo KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

LURAY, Va (WRIC) — Artists of all disciplines are encouraged to apply for the 2022 Artist-In-Residence program at Shenandoah National Park.

The program offers three weeks of furnished lodging free of charge. During their residency, the artists will be required to present several public programs and donate an original piece reflecting their experience.

Applications are available online at callforentry.org and the deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2022. Applicants looking for more information should contact the park at (540) 999-3500 ext. 3181.