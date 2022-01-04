Shenandoah National Park looking for woman who went missing hiking the Appalachian Trail

Britney N. Pulley, 33, was last seen hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap, mile 102, on Dec. 24, 2021. (Photo: Shenandoah National Park)

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Shenandoah National Park said it is looking for a woman who went missing hiking the Appalachian Trail and was last seen on Christmas Eve.

Britney N. Pulley, 33, was last seen hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap, mile 102, on Dec. 24, 2021.

Pulley is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 130 pounds, has black hair above the shoulder and green eyes. She may be wearing a black coat, navy beanie and black gloves.

The park said she may also be equipped with a blue and gray Ozark Trail one-person tent, a green Teton 65L backpack and a WACOOL hydration pack.

Anyone who has seen Pulley or has information about her disappearance is asked to contact Shenandoah National Park at 540-999-3422 or email SHEN_Communications@nps.gov.