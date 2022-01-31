Shenandoah National Park: Old Rag ticket release tomorrow

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — The time has arrived! The ticket release for Old Rag hikers and adventurists alike is tomorrow, February 1.

The park will require the $1 single day-use ticket in addition to a park entrance pass beginning Mar. 1. Shenandoah National Park said the day-use tickets will become available at 10 a.m. tomorrow.

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from Mar. 1 to Nov. 30.

400 tickets will be released 30 days ahead of time, and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance of the month.

