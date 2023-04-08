LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — To kick off National Parks week this month, Shenandoah National Park will offer a junior ranger day on April 22.

The interactive activities will be held across the park to markt he beginning of National Parks Week. Entrance to the Park will be free on April 22, and all of the interactive children’s’ activities are free as well.

The park will host exploratory programs at Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6) at 11:00 a.m., and at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 52) at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. A park fire engine1 will also be on display at Byrd Visitor Center from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

You can find more details on the day’s programs and other park events here.