RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Shenandoah National Park is selling entrance passes online to limit the contact between visitors and staff during the pandemic.

At this time, the national park is open for day-use only from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can purchase the following online:

Individual passes: $15

Motorcycle pass: $25

Private vehicle pass: $30

Shenandoah annual pass: $55

