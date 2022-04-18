LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — Two structures were consumed by fire in Shenandoah National Park early Monday morning, with three fire departments responding to the site.

According to park officials, the fire was reported around 2:00 am by a park visitor. Two buildings – a cabin and a maintenance shed – were ultimately destroyed in the fire.

The two buildings were part of the Big Meadows Lodge complex, operated by the Delaware North Corporation. The buildings were unoccupied at the time of the fire, as the complex had not yet opened for the season.







Just a few hours after the fire was extinguished, it began to snow in the park, with temperatures dropping to 26 degrees. The park has since closed its in-bound gates, shutting the park to visitors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.