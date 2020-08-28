Sheriff: 71-year-old woman in ‘critical condition’ after reportedly shot by husband in Washington Co., Va.

UPDATE 1:30 P.M. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)– Authorities in Washington County, Virginia identified a man who is now in custody after reportedly shooting his wife.

Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis said in a news conference that James Christopher Barnett, 56, reportedly called 911 Thursday morning and, “said he accidentally shot his wife.”

Sheriff Andis said authorities executed a search warrant at the home on Watauga Road where the shooting occurred.

Photo: WJHL

He added that Barnett was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff identified the woman shot as a 71-year-old and said she was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

At last check, authorities said she was in critical condition.

