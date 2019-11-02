1  of  5
Sheriff: Ex-police officer accused of having child porn

by: The Associated Press

GLOUCESTER, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have accused a former police officer who investigated child pornography of possessing it.

News sources report the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old William Ridgway Gibbs of James City County is charged with 10 counts of possession, reproduction, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office says the James City County Police Department asked it to investigate one of its investigators. The department received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that child pornography images were allegedly being uploaded from an address where Gibbs lived.

According to the police department, Gibbs was hired in 1984 and promoted to investigator in 1987. Gibbs received a commendation in 2011 for developing a case and taking it to a grand jury. He resigned in September.

