Sheriff searching for suspects who vandalized Craigs Baptist Church in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to uncover who is responsible for the vandalism at Craigs Baptist Church.

The church is located at 14123 West Catharpin Road.

According to a Craigs Baptist Church’s Facebook page post put up by the church leader Pastor John, “the chemicals from the fire extinguishers that the vandals discharged are in everything; including ductwork, chairs, on walls and ceiling.”

Photos on the churches’ social media show paint splattered in classrooms and hallways with furniture toppled with books strewn across the floor. The kitchen was trashed — a refrigerator opened and knocked over, garbage cans tipped.

The same kind of vandalism was given to a living room, a storage room and a bathroom.

Image credit: Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office

The church is using a professional cleaning company to remove the hazardous material.

If anyone has any information about the vandalism, they are encouraged to contact the Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822 or www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org. A tip through the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office P3 system p3tips.com may result in a $1,000 reward.