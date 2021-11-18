Shooting at Potomac Mills leaves 1 wounded

Prince William County Police investigate a shooting at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Va., Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Police said one person has been shot at the northern Virginia mall but there was no active threat to the public. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — One person was shot at a Northern Virginia mall Thursday afternoon, but police said afterward that there was no active threat to the public.

Prince William County police tweeted that the shooting occurred at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, an outer Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital.

One person with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital, police said, without releasing details on the person’s condition.

The shooting was isolated to one store in the mall. Police said an altercation in that one store is what led up to the shooting.

The mall has more than 200 stores, according to its website. It is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south-southwest of downtown Washington, D.C.