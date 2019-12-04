Live Now
Shooting death investigation prompts multiple school lockdowns in Spotsylvania

by: WJLA, WRIC

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WJLA/WRIC) — A young male who police believe is between 16 and 18 years old was fatally shot in Spotsylvania County near Fredericksburg on Wednesday.

Due to the location of the shooting, which happened in 11600 Summerfield Court, several nearby schools were placed on lockdown as police investigated.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

The victim, who police have yet to identify, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after police discovered him around 2:49 p.m. He died of his injuries at the hospital. Detectives are still on scene and will continue the investigation throughout the night.

Police have several witnesses and a suspect detained.

