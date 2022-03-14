UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: Virginia State Police has officially sent an update that provided additional information on the shooting Monday evening in Covington.

According to VSP, the incident began around 4:30 p.m. on Monday when Toney S. Poulston, Jr., 42 of Covington entered a Covington Farm and Fuel in the 100 block of North Alleghany Avenue. A domestic situation between Poulston and a relative employed at the store, Randall Lee Paxton, 64, of Covington.

The situation further escalated to the point of Poulston shooting Paxton.

After being alerted to Poulston’s erratic behavior inside of the store, Covington Police and the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded to the scene.

When authorities arrived, they encountered Poulston armed with a pistol exiting the store. Shots were fired which resulted in Poulston, as well as an officer with Covington Police being fatally wounded.

Once the scene was secured, law enforcement entered the store where they discovered Paxton dead from a gunshot wound.

An adult woman was inside the store at the time of the shooting. She was not injured.

Both the female and Paxton were employees of the store, were married to each other, and related to Poulston.

The remains of the three individuals will be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

No additional law enforcement was injured in the shootings.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Office is investigating the incident.

UPDATE 10:25 p.m.: WFXR News has confirmed through Virginia State Police that the shooter at Covington Farm and Fuel and one of the victims were related. A conflict between the shooter and the man identified as his step-dad turned into a domestic incident inside of the store.

The officer killed was employed with Covington Police for less than one year and had not worked with any other departments in the area.

Names have not yet been released but the families of the victims have all been notified.

WFXR News has also confirmed that 22 officers arrived at the scene of the shooting – all of whom are being interviewed. Several other witnesses to the shooting have also come forward.

A press conference may take place on Tuesday where authorities may provide additional information.

A press conference may take place on Tuesday where authorities may provide additional information.

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.: Virginia State Police has confirmed that a shooting took place at a gas station in Covington that resulted in the death of three people, including a Covington police officer.

The shooting took place at Covington Farm and Fuel on North Alleghany Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday.

The shooter is also among the dead.

The shooter is also among the dead.

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) – An incident involving police activity is closing a stretch of Route 220 in Covington.

According to VDOT, Route 220 is closed at the intersection of Alleghany Avenue (Route 220) and South Monroe Avenue.

WFXR News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as we get information confirmed.