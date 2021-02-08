2 gunshot victims, 1 believed to be suspect, in shooting at Social Security building in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk say there are two gunshot victims — one of whom is believed to be a suspect — in a shooting at a Social Security Administration building on Lake Herbert Drive Monday.

Police did not specify the extent of the two people’s injuries.

Norfolk police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

The Norfolk Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon saying officers were investigating a shooting at 5850 Lake Herbert Drive. That building houses a local U.S. Social Security Administration office, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration website.

The call came in reporting the shooting around 4 p.m.

Bomb squad truck just arrived to the scene @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/FoVN1AsB7M — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) February 8, 2021

Chopper 10 responded to the area, showing at least 20 police cars — including unmarked vehicles — on the entrance road and numerous officers around the building. Fire trucks and at least one ambulance were also on scene.

The glass front doors of the building were also shattered.

Around 5:15 p.m., a Norfolk Bomb Squad truck arrived at the scene.

