ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested outside of Charlottesville by the Albemarle County Police Department.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, officers and SWAT Team members executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court, just north of Charlottesville. Upon execution of the warrant, officers located and arrested Micah Kristian Turner.

According to police, Turner was wanted out of Johnson City, Tenn., for his alleged involvement in a shooting that occurred on Nov. 8, 2022. Charges against Turner are pending for attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Turner was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The search warrant was obtained by the Albemarle County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.