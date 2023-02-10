DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department arrested a robbery suspect they say fired shots at officers.

On Friday, Feb. 10, 39-year-old Barry Lewis Swanson Police was taken into custody on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle after being involved in multiple incidents earlier that day including a domestic dispute and robbery.

According to police prior to the robbery, Swanson was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute. Later Swanson was allegedly committing a robbery at an undisclosed location when he allegedly injured an unidentified person and then left the scene.

Swanson was then spotted by officers of the Danville Police Department on Parker Road. After being spotted Swanson allegedly fired a gun at the officers and one officer returned fire. No one was hit by the gunfire and Swanson left the scene.

A vehicle pursuit then took place and ended with a crash on the 200 block of Greenwich Circle, injuring Swanson in the process.

The Danville Police Department has charged Swanson with the following:

Robbery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Abduction

Felony domestic assault

The Investigation is ongoing. The Danville Police Department has turned the investigation over to Virginia State Police due to an officer returning fire. Additional charges are pending

WFXR will continue to update you as information is released.