ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that resulted in a fatality in Accomack County.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. at 32300 Nocks Landing Road in the town of Atlantic. Police confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle resulting in a fatality, however, the victim’s identification has not yet been made public.

All lanes were closed on Nocks Landing Road as part of the Virginia State Police investigation.

