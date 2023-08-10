FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The sister of an inmate at the Piedmont Regional Jail pled guilty this week to her involvement in his escape in late April.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Adriana Marin-Sotelo pled guilty to a charge of conspiracy to instigate or assist escape for her part in the escape from the jail in Farmville.

On Sunday, April 30, Adriana Marin-Sotelo’s brother, 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo, was one of two inmates who escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail by “manipulating a locking mechanism on the rear exit door.” Bruce Callahan, 44, also escaped the jail in a similar fashion 22 hours later.

Surveillance video showed that at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, a 2003 burgundy Ford Mustang with temporary tags arrived at the jail. At 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Alder Marin-Sotelo got into the Mustang and drove off. He was later captured in Mexico on Thursday, May 4.

On Tuesday, May 2, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, was arrested in High Point, North Carolina, following an accusation that she had paid someone $2,500 to leave the Mustang in the jail parking as a “getaway” car for her brother.

Her sentencing is set for Oct. 25, 2023.