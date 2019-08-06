Sister’s ‘thank you’ to Busch Gardens employees who comforted man with Down syndrome on ride goes viral

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A social media post about two Busch Gardens Williamsburg employees who volunteered to sit beside a man with Down syndrome on a ride has gone viral.

Nadia Kl said in a Facebook post on Monday that her brother was eager to go on one of the rides, but she was worried how he would react once at the top. That’s when two of the park’s employees stepped in to go on the ride with him.

“He really wanted to go on this ride and we were worried he would freak out once at the top. These two amazing gentlemen who worked at this ride volunteered to sit beside him in case he did. They were equipped to abort the ride at any time,” she said in the post.

Nadia said that although her brother had his eyes closed the entire time, he loved the experience.

“Everyone cheered and clapped for him when he got off the ride. It was an awesome moment for everyone, only made possible by the two employees who volunteered to get on with him. Thank you again,” she said.

Her Facebook post has since received tens of thousands of likes and thousands of shares, with many commenters praising the employees.