Site changes cause temporary outage for Virginia Employment Commission web access

The Virginia Employment Commission’s website showed an error message for some users and would not load for others early Thursday morning. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians logging on to the Virginia Employment Commission’s (VEC) website Thursday morning might have noticed an error message or that the site wasn’t loading.

According to VEC Spokesperson Joyce Fogg, the site had to be refreshed, which is normal when changes need to be made.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the site appears to be operating normally.

Virginians can expect another temporary outage on Saturday, May 15 at 6 a.m. for a few hours due to maintenance. However, the claims website will still be available during this time.