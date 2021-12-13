Site that hosts Virginia laws brought down by ‘critical impact events’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parts of the General Assembly’s Legislative Information System (LIS), used by lawmakers to draft and track legislation, went down on Sunday night and have not yet been restored.

According to an email sent to legislators by the Division of Legislative Automated Systems (DLAS), which maintains the site, they “experienced some critical impact events that have taken down key systems.”

This email was sent to members of the House of Delegates.

Impacted systems include a portal through which legislators draft bills and a site hosting the Code of Virginia, from which many other services pull.

This isn’t the first time the state’s websites have been brought down. Several sites, including the DMV, were brought down in September by an IT issue.

At that time, JLARC released a report saying the state desperately needed more IT security staff to help prevent future cybersecurity issues.

That report has itself been rendered unavailable by the LIS outage.

MORE INFORMATION HERE: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack