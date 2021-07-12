Six children injured in golf cart incident at Jellystone Campground in Rockbridge County

Two children were flown from the scene with significant injuries.

NATURAL BRIDGE STATION, Va. (WFXR) — Six children were injured in an incident involving a golf cart in Rockbridge County on Saturday.

The incident took place around noon on Saturday, July 10 at the Jellystone Campground at Natural Bridge Station.

According to Nathan Ramsey, the Director of Rockbridge County Fire & EMS, a golf cart had rolled into a playground at the campground where children were playing.

Virginia State Police reported some children were playing around a bounce house at the campground. A short distance away, an employee with the campground was unloading some equipment from the golf cart when a speaker fell and hit the accelerator, which caused the golf cart to become mobile.

That’s when it struck six children.

VSP says that none of the injuries were life-threatening, and that no charges will be filed in the incident.

Ramsey tells WFXR News that two children suffered broken bones and were flown by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Four other children, he says, were taken, by ambulance, to Rockbridge Community Hospital with minor injuries.