CREWE, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were hospitalized after being bit by a pack of dogs in Crewe.

According to the Crewe Police Department, six dogs escaped from their enclosure on the 100 block of West Maryland Avenue and reportedly attacked the first victim as he was walking on the 400 block of Carter Street on Tuesday. The animals then attacked a nearby resident as he attempted to help the first victim.

All six dogs are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Both victims was transported to a medical facility, one by EMS and the other drove himself.

The dogs were contained and surrendered to Nottoway County Animal Control. The Crewe Police Department is investigating the incident and charges are pending for the dogs’ owner.