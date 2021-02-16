Six Flags America hiring virtually for upcoming season

370794 08: Park goers enjoy “Superman-Ride of Steel,” one of the new rides at Six Flags Amusement Park June 9, 2000 in Agawam, MA. Six Flags New England opened in May 2000, making the theme park the largest in the Northeast. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Newsmakers)

BOWIE, Md. (WRIC) — If you ever saw yourself spending a spring or summer working at a theme park, now’s your chance to potentially make that happen.

Six Flags America, considered D.C.’s Thrill Capital and located just outside of Washington, is currently hiring for its upcoming season. The theme park aims to hire 1,500 employees.

Interviews, training and the formal onboarding process will all be done virtually. The jobs, which include lifeguards, ride operators, cashiers, warehouse clerks, and security officers, pay up to $11.75 an hour.

Six Flags offers benefits including scholarship opportunities, insurance plans, in-park discounts, and flexible scheduling in addition to unlimited theme park and waterpark admission, free tickets for family and friends, and exclusive team events.

Information, and a job application, can be found at the Six Flags America website, or by calling (301) 249-1500 extension 3231 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.