RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Six people were arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for their alleged involvement in a large-scale drug organization in Fredericksburg.

According to the Department of Justice, the defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

One of the defendants — identified by court documents as Omar Jermel Dixon — has additional charges for distributing cocaine hydrochloride, fentanyl, fentanyl alternatives and heroin.

Two of the other defendants were also charged with possession with intent to distribute hydrochloride.

Court documents indicate that eight people were indicted in the case but two were released.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, June 23, after a years-long investigation led by FBI Richmond’s Fredericksburg Regional Narcotics Task Force with coordination from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Virginia State Police, the Fredericksburg Police Department and Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.