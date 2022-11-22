HALIFAX, Va. (WRIC) — A racing school that offers “automotive education and entertainment” will relocate from its current home in Connecticut to rural Virginia, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Skip Barber Racing School will invest $8.9 million to move its headquarters to the Virginia International Raceway (VIR) in Halifax County and is projected to create 24 jobs in the area.

“We are proud to welcome Skip Barber Racing School to the Commonwealth, adding another corporate headquarters operation to our growing roster,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia International Raceway is an invaluable employer in Halifax County, a tourism and economic development driver in Southern Virginia, and a top road course in the nation.”

Barber himself sold the school in 1999, and its new owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017, after which it was bought by another company.

The school will now be housed in a 25,000-square-foot facility at the raceway, alongside a performance driving school.

“The more our team worked with Connie Nyholm and VIR, the more apparent it was that Virginia and Halifax Country would be the ideal location for our new headquarters,” said Anthony DeMonte, CEO of Skip Barber.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The project also received over $130,000 in grants from the state and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.