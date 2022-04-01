SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Sussex Health Department and Sussex County Animal Control are calling for pet owners to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations after a skunk tested positive for rabies in the Stony Creek area.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the skunk was found near 13282 Crowder Lane in Stoney Creek. It was bit by a dog and surrounded by several other dogs on March 25.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Crowder Lane and think that you or your pet had contact with the infected skunk. The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies,” said Crater District Health Departments Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH.

The Virginia Department of Health urges taking the following steps to prevent pets and family members from being exposed to rabies:

• Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.

• Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

• Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

• Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.

• Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.

• Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

For more information on rabies, or to report a rabies case, call 804-205-3500 or visit cdc.gov/rabies.