DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — A young skunk tested positive for rabies on Tuesday after it charged two dogs near McKenney, Virginia.

On Tuesday, July 11, it was found that a young skunk with black and white stripes tested positive for rabies. The Virginia Department of Health said the skunk had charged two dogs near Rives Road in McKenney.

“Please notify public health officials or animal control immediately if you live near Rives Road and think that you or your pet(s) had contact with the infected skunk. The community’s safety is our priority. Make sure your pets are vaccinated, especially against rabies,” said Crater District Health Departments director Alton Hart, Jr.

The Health Department advises that pet owners take the following steps to protect their pets and family members from rabies:

Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.

Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.

Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.

Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

Anyone looking to report a stray and/or suspicious animal is encouraged to contact Dinwiddie Animal Control at 804-469-4547.