Slow down: Police respond to hundred of wintry weather crashes across the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With winter weather impacting the roads in Virginia through rain, sleet and snow — Virginia State Police troopers have had to respond to hundreds of traffic crashes across the Commonwealth.

Police attribute the causes of a majority of the crashes to motorists driving too fast for the weather conditions.

State troopers have responded to a total of 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled motorists since 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Monday.

From the same time window, police have responded to 52 disabled vehicle crashes and 108 traffic crashes in the Richmond area.

There are no reported fatalities from crashes at this time.

State police are currently on scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on I-64 at the 168 mile-marker in Goochland County. There are no injuries and the tractor-trailer was hauling 18,000 pounds of plastic furniture.