GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A rumbling felt in some areas of Central Virginia last night can be attributed to a small earthquake.

The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Original data by the United States Geological Survey said the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.4, but an updated report less than 12 hours later measured it at 2.2. Both measurements are light on the Richter scale.