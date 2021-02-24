Small plane crashes in Frederick, pilot suffers minor injuries

FREDERICK, Va. (WDVM) — A small plane crashed near the intersection of Back Mountain Road and Fishel Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Frederick County.

Courtesy: VSP

The pilot, Johnathan D. Behnke, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

In the preliminary investigation, the Virginia State Police determined the single-engine Cessna aircraft experienced engine failure and attempted to make an emergency landing in a field.

After impact, the plane overturned.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation.

