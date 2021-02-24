Small plane crashes in Frederick, pilot suffers minor injuries

FREDERICK, Va. (WDVM) — A small plane crashed near the intersection of Back Mountain Road and Fishel Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Frederick County.
The pilot, Johnathan D. Behnke, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.
In the preliminary investigation, the Virginia State Police determined the single-engine Cessna aircraft experienced engine failure and attempted to make an emergency landing in a field.
After impact, the plane overturned.
VSP said the crash remains under investigation.