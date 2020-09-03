Small plane crashes in Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. (WDVM) — A small plane has crashed in Shenandoah National Park, according to NPS and the NTSB.

NTSB says the plane that crashed in Luray was a Piper PA-20 airplane.

The National Parks Service was on scene as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board says it is not traveling to the scene.

There is no word on how many people were on board when the plane crashed, or if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the National Parks Service. NPS says more updates will be available later Wednesday evening.

We are currently investigating the scene of a small plane crash in Shenandoah National Park. We will release more details as we know them. — ShenandoahNPS (@ShenandoahNPS) September 2, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.