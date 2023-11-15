AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Travelers in the Wintergreen area be advised of heavy smoke which may cause hazardous driving conditions.

According to the Wintergreen Fire Department, reports of heavy smoke are occurring in some parts of Augusta County due to the Quaker Run Fire taking place to the south. Drivers are asked to be cautious while driving in the area as the smoke reduces visibility.

Despite aerial fire-suppression support by multiple helicopters and a fixed-wing tanker, the fire has grown from 1,400 acres to over 2,500 acres today, according to the fire department. Aside from the smoke, the Wintergreen Fire Department does not expect the fire to become a physical threat to the area.

The fire department says the smoke will likely get worse before it gets better, as it has already caused smoke detectors to go off inside the structures near the Mountain Inn.

Free N95 masks are available at the fire station foyer. The fire department advises everyone to conserve water and reminds residents that outdoor burning other than propane at Wintergreen is currently prohibited.

The Wintergreen Fire Department is actively investigating and suppressing the fire, and will notify if there is an active wildfire within 10 miles of the area. They encourage those who have seen a fire in the area to dial 9-1-1.