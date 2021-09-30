SNAP benefits, income maximums for eligible families increase effective Friday, do you qualify?

Increase in benefits is the first for the program since 1975

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a little bit more money in their benefits starting Friday, Oct. 1.

Eligible families will see a bump in benefits that are more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels.

A recent update to the Thrifty Food Plan methodology by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is behind the increase. SNAP benefits are based on the Thrifty Food Plan to estimate the cost of groceries needed to provide a healthy diet for a family of four. It was the first update to the plan since 1975.

“No one in Virginia should ever go hungry. This long overdue change to the Thrifty Food Plan means that over 760,000 Virginians can better afford nutritious meals,” said Virginia Department of Social Services Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Food insecurity has spiked to frightening levels during the pandemic, and every opportunity to provide meals and more financial resources to low-income families must be taken.”

Additionally, income limits for eligible families will increase. The table below shows what the new maximum gross monthly income will be for Oct. 1-Sept. 30, 2022, compared to the gross maximum that went into effect on Oct. 1, 2020.

Household Size 2021-22 Maximum Gross Monthly Income 2020-21 Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,147 $1,383 2 $2,904 $1,868 3 $3,660 $2,353 4 $4,147 $2,839 5 $5,147 $3,324 6 $5,930 $3,809 7 $6,687 $4,295 8 $7,444 $4,780 Each additional member $757 $486

If you have questions about SNAP benefits, head over to the Virginia Department of Social Services website.