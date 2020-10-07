SNAP Emergency Allotments will continue in October

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program announced Wednesday that it will release emergency allotments of benefits again in October.

These extra allotments will only be given to eligible households who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit. The emergency allotments will raise each household’s monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size.

Here’s how much each household may receive:

These benefits will go into effect on Oct. 16.

The announcement said emergency benefits beyond September are unknown, and are dependent on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service.

Participants with questions can contact their local department of social services or visit commonhelp.virginia.gov for more information.

