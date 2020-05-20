SNAP recipients in Virginia can soon place orders online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Virginia will soon be allowed to purchase food online after a federal pilot program was expanded to include the commonwealth.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Wednesday that the SNAP online purchasing pilot, which is already operational in 18 states and the District of Columbia, was expanding to 13 additional states. The move will make way for those who use food stamp benefits in 36 states and D.C., which is 90 percent of SNAP households, to buy groceries online.

“We are expanding new flexibilities and innovative programs to make sure Americans across this country have safe and nutritious food during this national emergency,” Perdue said in a statement.

More SNAP authorized retailers will soon be accepting benefits online under the expansion.

“Enabling people to purchase foods online will go a long way in helping Americans follow CDC social distancing guidelines and help slow the spread of the coronavirus. USDA is mandated with the noble goal of feeding Americans when they need it most, and we are fulfilling that mission with new innovative programs during this national emergency,” Perdue continued.

