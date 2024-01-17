RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — StormTracker8 meteorologists are tracking a very weak winter weather system that will be heading our way later this week and it looks like we could see a very light sleet and snow mixture for Friday’s morning commute.

Right now, this storm is located in the northwest corner of the United States, and it will be sliding across the northern Rockies throughout the day today and into the evening.

Throughout Thursday, that system will quickly move out of the Plains states and head toward the western Ohio Valley. This will slowly increase clouds across Central Virginia during Thursday afternoon and evening.

As this system approaches, it will begin to spread some very light precipitation in the form of snow and sleet into Central Virginia around 4 to 5 a.m. Friday morning. That very light mixture of snow and sleet may hang around through 10 a.m. before finally lifting out and bringing an end to the wintry weather.

Because of the timing of this system, we might see a very light glaze of snow and ice on Central Virginia roadways for the Friday morning commute. With that in mind, you should be thinking about the possibility of some minor issues for your commute into school or work Friday morning.

By Friday afternoon this system will be gone and there will not be any issues for your evening commute. However, we will need to be ready for another shot of arctic air that will stay with us for the weekend.