Winter weather expected Sunday night into Monday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As we wrap up a warm and damp New Year’s weekend, we look towards Monday for a possible wintry mix across the area as we see a huge temperature swing from a mild weekend to a cold start and a cold day across the area.

The snow totals map is subject to change but right now we may be looking at higher amounts to the north and west so that goes for Louisa, Fredericksburg, Orange county etc. We may be looking at anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow, and keep in mind these are accumulation amounts mainly for grassy surfaces, cars, roofs etc.

It will take a lot of snow to cool down to roadways and very cold temperatures since we’ve been warm over the last few days, the roadways are still pretty warm but it still is possible snow may start to stick on roadways if it sticks around long enough.

Richmond Metro area, Northern Neck, Nottoway and others can expect one to two inches of snow but once again mostly on grassy surfaces. As we go further south and southeast we can expect at best a dusting before all activity is said and done but it will take a while for those folks to see some snow and it will be on the backend of this system.

Activity will start off as rain Sunday night moving in from the south; this will be light to moderate rain, becoming heavier throughout the night.

This will be due to a low pressure system setting up along the cold front that crosses our region this evening, which will set the stage for colder air to make its way in from the Northwest. Rain will start to move in around 10 to 11 p.m. Sunday night.

As you can see, there will be colder air funneling in from the northwest, so folks to our north and west will start to deal with snow in the overnight hours.

The rain/snow mix indicated in the photos in pink will be just above the Richmond area overnight. As more precipitation starts to fall, it will drag colder air to the surface, in turn bringing that mix over the area by tomorrow morning. Things will then quickly transition over to all snow.

The rain and snow mix will be overtop of the Richmond Metro area by 5 or 6 a.m. Precipitation will be stretching from the southwest to the northeast, and that’s exactly how activity will clear as well later in the day.

Snow showers are still off to our North and West with darker blues so these are strong snowbands setting up. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour with heavy, wet snow will be occurring within the blue areas.

Those snowbands continue to push south and will be over the city of Richmond by 8 a.m. tomorrow morning, making for a treacherous early Monday morning commute. Not only will snow be falling at an incredible rate, but will also be joined by northern wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph.

Please make sure to take your time if you need to be on the roads and if you do not then please stay inside until the afternoon.

All precipitation will wrap up by 1 to 2 p.m., but windy conditions will continue throughout the remainder of the day.

We will see sunshine by Monday afternoon, but it will still be cold with highs only climbing into the upper 30s.