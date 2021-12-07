Social media threat prompts Wednesday closure for Buckingham County Schools

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Buckingham County Public Schools students will learn from home on Wednesday after a threat towards the school district began circulating on social media.

According to the school district’s Interim Superintendent John Keeler, administrators were made aware of a social media threat after school hours on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, it was announced that the entire school division will learn virtually on Wednesday.

School administrators and law enforcement officials are working to learn more about the threat.

The school district was unable to offer details about the threat or confirm what it was about. However, a message regarding a school shooting threat sent on Snapchat has been recently shared on other social media platforms.