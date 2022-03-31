CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Army soldier killed in a a crash involving two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Fort Stewart in Georgia was from Charlottesville.

26-year-old Capt. James T. Bellew, a medical officer who joined the Army in 2017, was found dead at the site of the incident at Wright Army Airfield around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, the Army announced.

He was assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

“The loss of James is an immeasurable tragedy to his family, friends, crew and fellow soldiers,” said Col. Eric Vanek, the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, in a statement to the press.

A base spokesperson declined to share more information, saying the the crash was still under investigation by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).