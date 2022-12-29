RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some community college students in Virginia could soon have their loans forgiven if a new bill becomes law.

Republican Virginia Beach delegate Timothy Anderson has proposed the bill.

For students at colleges like Richmond’s Reynolds Community College, to get their loans forgiven, they’ll have to meet some criteria, like getting a degree in a high-demand field like dentistry or funeral directing.

The bill said Virginia’s community college systems would have to set up programs that offer forgivable loans that cover tuition, mandatory fees and books.

In order to qualify, the student has to be a single parent making less than 250% of the federal poverty level, get a degree in a high-demand field and agree to work in that field in Virginia for at least five years after they graduate.

The school would have to forgive the full amount of the loan after those five years. The money for the loan forgiveness would come from the General Assembly.

The average tuition at a community college in Virginia is a little under $4,000 a year.

Stay with 8News as this story develops.