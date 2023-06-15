NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — It’s officially baby season! Especially at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where a dozen employees were all pregnant at the same time.

According to a social media post from the hospital, 10 nurses, one nurse practitioner and one unit secretary were all pregnant just before March of this year.

(Photo courtesy of Riverside Heath System)

The first birth happened in March, followed by babies number two and three being born in May. According to the hospital, four more are expected in July, three in August, one in September and the last little one is expected due in October. There are expected to be eight girls, two boys and two surprises.

“There is something in the water as some would say,” said Kaylee Arsenault, Nurse Manager for the NICU. “We have historically never seen this many team members on our unit pregnant at the same time in one year. I am excited to share in this time with my team members and look forward to celebrating as five of the twelve are first-time moms.”

According to the hospital, more photos will be shared when all 12 babies are together.