RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Something in the Water 2020 festival has been canceled over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After much consideration, in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, we’ve sadly decided to postpone SOMETHING IN THE WATER 2020,” an alert from organizers said. “We will return April 23-25, 2021 as part of our normal annual schedule.”

Tickets for the 2020 festival will be refunded or honored for the 2021 festival.

